Switch sales remain steady as Nintendo reports bump in profits

Nintendo has reported an increase in both profits and sales in its financials for the six-months ended September 30.

Net sales increased by 4 percent year-over-year to 388.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion), while profits rose by 25.4 percent to 64.5 billion yen ($572 million) over the same period.

As to how those figures convert into software and hardware sales, Nintendo explained that Switch hardware continues to be "quite popular," with the console selling 5.07 million units during the first half of the fiscal year -- that's a 3.7 percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

That means the Switch has now sold 22.86 million units worldwide, breezing past the 20 million mark as many predicted back in July.

Looking at new Switch software, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze sold 1.67 million units after launching in May, while Mario Tennis Aces sold 2.16 million units after hitting shelves in June.

Nintendo claims sales of existing first and third-party titles are still growing -- the Switch now has nine 'million-seller' games in its library -- and revealed cumulative Switch software sales have risen by 91.3 percent year-on-year to 42.13 million units.

Digital game sales also received a shot in the arm, with revenue from downloadable titles rising by 71.7 percent year-over-year to 39.1 billion yen ($346.7 million). Notably, Nintendo said digital sales on the Switch had seen "especially good growth."

Turning our attention to the 3DS (which is now eight years old), hardware sales dropped by 65.1 percent year-over-year to 1 million units, while software sales fell by 54.6 percent to 6.27 million units. Elsewhere, the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition mini-consoles recorded combined sales of 3.69 million units.

Finally, Nintendo's smart device related income rose by 4.7 percent to 18.7 billion yen ($165.8 million) thanks to the "steady popularity" of existing titles like Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and the promising start made by new release Dragalia Lost.

Looking ahead, Nintendo hasn't made any changes to its financial forecast, and still expects upcoming software like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Pokemon: Let's Go! Pikachu/Let's Go! Eevee to accelerate the Switch's momentum in the second half of the year.

With that in mind, the company expects to see net sales of 1.2 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) and profits of 165 billion yen ($1.46 billion) by the end of the financial year on March 31, 2019.