The Switch has surpassed 22M units in lifetime sales

October 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 22 million units in lifetime sales, with Nintendo breaking the news in its latest financial report

The hybrid console has sold 22.86 million units to be exact, almost 10 million more than its predecessor the Wii U, which managed 13.56 million lifetime sales over its four-year lifespan. 

Nintendo launched the Switch back in March 2017, and the console sold 17.79 million units during its first year on shelves. 

The Japanese outfit expects Switch sales to reach 20 million units during the current fiscal year, although only 5.07 million consoles were sold over the first six months. 

Still, Nintendo doesn't seem phased, and believes upcoming releases like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu, and Super Mario Party will boost Switch hardware sales as we enter the second half of the year.

