Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft CEO: Cloud gaming can help AAA games grow beyond PC and console

Ubisoft CEO: Cloud gaming can help AAA games grow beyond PC and console

October 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

"What’s very interesting is that we can stream, not only to PCs or consoles, but to any device including mobile devices. So cloud gaming is going to help reach more players with our triple-A games."

- Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot discusses the company's partnership with Google for Project Stream

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey was notably the first game to debut on Google's browser-based game streaming service Project Stream, something the company's leadership discussed briefly in a Q&A with investors earlier today.

While the service currently only exists as a limited trial on PC, Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot says the company is excited for how the tech could possibly change the triple-A game market. In the quote above, he calls out how the project could expand the reach of triple-A games to the growing number of people that clock most of their game time on a mobile phone. Since games are stored on the cloud rather than on any given device, cloud gaming also, he says, re-introduces that aspect of pick-up-and-play to triple-A games since updates will happen on the servers rather than when a player reaches for the game.

"We think in the medium term this will give us games that have a lot more appeal than what we have today,” said Guillemot.

On the topic of monetization, Guillemot says that the company is eyeing a traditional model that lets it sell any streaming titles as a full games, same as buying them at full-price on any other platform, rather than other models that Google's platform might support or the pay-by-playtime model cloud streaming for the Nintendo Switch in Japan has adopted so far.

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[10.30.18]
External Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.30.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[10.29.18]
Unreal 4 Environment Artist
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.29.18]
Senior Engineer - Unreal Engine


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to make a roguelike (from someone who's made a bunch of 'em)
The Switch has surpassed 22M units in lifetime sales
SAG-AFTRA's new agreement opens doors for small-budget and indie games
Switch sales remain steady as Nintendo reports bump in profits


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image