Ubisoft CEO: Cloud gaming can help AAA games grow beyond PC and console

"What’s very interesting is that we can stream, not only to PCs or consoles, but to any device including mobile devices. So cloud gaming is going to help reach more players with our triple-A games."

- Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot discusses the company's partnership with Google for Project Stream

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey was notably the first game to debut on Google's browser-based game streaming service Project Stream, something the company's leadership discussed briefly in a Q&A with investors earlier today.

While the service currently only exists as a limited trial on PC, Ubisoft's Yves Guillemot says the company is excited for how the tech could possibly change the triple-A game market. In the quote above, he calls out how the project could expand the reach of triple-A games to the growing number of people that clock most of their game time on a mobile phone. Since games are stored on the cloud rather than on any given device, cloud gaming also, he says, re-introduces that aspect of pick-up-and-play to triple-A games since updates will happen on the servers rather than when a player reaches for the game.

"We think in the medium term this will give us games that have a lot more appeal than what we have today,” said Guillemot.

On the topic of monetization, Guillemot says that the company is eyeing a traditional model that lets it sell any streaming titles as a full games, same as buying them at full-price on any other platform, rather than other models that Google's platform might support or the pay-by-playtime model cloud streaming for the Nintendo Switch in Japan has adopted so far.