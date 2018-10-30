Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Sony sold nearly 4 million PS4s in the last three months

Sony sold nearly 4 million PS4s in the last three months

October 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

According to Sony’s latest financial report, the PlayStation 4 (including its Slim and Pro variants) sold 3.9 million units during the last three months, accounting for a total of ¥126.5 billion (~$1.1 billion) worth of hardware sales during the quarter ending September 30.

That means that the recently concluded second quarter of Sony’s fiscal year saw the highest PlayStation 4 unit sales since the 2017 holiday season’s 9 million. While that marks the best sales period Sony has seen in 9 months or so, it is notably a decrease from the 4.2 million PlayStation 4 unit sales the company reported during the same quarter the year before. 

Game software sales also saw a significant bump compared to past quarters. During Q2, Sony says it sold 75.1 million games, which is a little over 5 million more than it sold during the same period last year. Of those 75.1 million sales, roughly 28 percent, or ¥58.7 billion worth (~$519.6 million), were physical.

