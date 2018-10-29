Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is looking for an Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo, Finland

As an Environment Artist, you’ll have a significant role in the creation of our levels. You’ll be closely working together with other artists and designers to develop great looking environments that contribute to the overall game experience. You’ll be able to creatively participate in all steps of the project: from early concept to final product.

Requirements and qualifications

Minimum 3 years of experience as a game artist working for big screen projects and at least one shipped title.

Knowledge of 3ds Max, Maya or equivalent software.

Excellent understanding of shape, composition and layout as well as a good technical understanding of game engines.

Good high poly modeling skills.

Experience and good understanding of PBR material workflows

The ability to deliver under tight deadlines and plan your own work accordingly.

The ideal candidate will also have

Background in traditional art and any relevant experience or studies, for instance photography or architecture.

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable. Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work-life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the workload sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

