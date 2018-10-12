Mixer introduces new monetization for streamers

Mixer is introducing new ways for streamers to monetize and strengthen their communities, beginning with what the live-streaming platform is calling 'Season 2.'

With the introduction of seasons, Mixer seems poised to bring new features to the live-streaming platform more frequently in the future. For now, the live-streaming platform seems focused on introducing paid currency.

As detailed in a press release, Season 2 features new video capabilities for streaming and viewing, focusing on three features: expression, supporting creators through new monetization, and strengthening streamer communities.

Skills are a new form of expression for viewers to participate in chat, ranging from sharing GIFs to launching celebratory effects like fireworks. Most notably however, every time a viewer uses a Skill on a partner's channel, it supports them financially.

In a similar vein, a new feature called Sparks are earned by watching streams, which viewers can then spend on Skills to help partnered streamers reach milestones that will give them real money payouts.

Mixer is also introducing Embers, a type of virtual currency that you can be bought and used on high-value Skills. Embers will reportedly be a paid currency that goes a step further than Sparks, and providing streamers with direct financial rewards.

Skills and Sparks are available on Mixer today, while Ember is slated to be implemented sometime in 2019.