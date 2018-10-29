Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Identifying insignificant details which determine a game's success

October 30, 2018 | By Staff
October 30, 2018 | By Staff
Details are significant and shouldn't be overlooked. They make the difference in perceived quality, and also in sales and success. It's important to nail the details, no matter how small. 

In this classic GDC 2012 talk, Sucker Punch's Jaime Griesemer discusses how to apply detail-oriented design principles to other games, franchises, genres and generations.

"Really, the point is that in game design you should be playing really good games and looking for the flaws and looking for the problems," Greisemer explains. "You should also play not-so-good games and trying to draw out the promise and train yourself to find the gem in the rough." 

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

