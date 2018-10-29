Video: Identifying insignificant details which determine a game's success

Details are significant and shouldn't be overlooked. They make the difference in perceived quality, and also in sales and success. It's important to nail the details, no matter how small.

In this classic GDC 2012 talk, Sucker Punch's Jaime Griesemer discusses how to apply detail-oriented design principles to other games, franchises, genres and generations.

"Really, the point is that in game design you should be playing really good games and looking for the flaws and looking for the problems," Greisemer explains. "You should also play not-so-good games and trying to draw out the promise and train yourself to find the gem in the rough."

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

