Fortnite downloaded onto 'nearly half' of all Switch consoles

October 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Epic Games' battle royale sensation Fortnite has been downloaded onto "nearly half" of all Nintendo Switch consoles.

Given the Switch has sold over 22 million units to date, that means Fortnite has amassed a huge number of downloads on the system -- likely somewhere in the region of 11 million. 

Nintendo broke the news during its six month financial briefing, and pointed out that all of those downloads have come in the space of four months, with Fortnite only arriving on the Switch back in June. 

Of course, it's worth remembering that the game is free-to-play -- meaning people can grab the title without spending a dime -- so it's unclear how many of people are actually playing the game on the Switch.

Still, it's another tidbit that highlights the enduring popularity of Fortnite, which pulled in close to 80 million active players across all platforms back in August.

