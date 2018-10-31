Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 12 million copies worldwide during its first year on shelves, making it the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch.

The acclaimed platformer has sold 12.17 million units, to be exact. That means it's been purchased by over half of all Switch owners, with the console having sold precisely 22.86 million units to-date.

It's one of three Switch games to have sold over 10 million copies, with the other two being Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (11.71 million units) and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (10.28 million units).

The next two top-selling titles are Splatoon 2 with 7.47 million copies sold, and 1-2-Switch with 2.64 million sales.

Anyone interested can find out the names of the other best-selling Switch releases by checking out Nintendo official top 10 below.