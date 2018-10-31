Report: Nintendo's latest mobile game Dragalia Lost earned $28M in first month

Nintendo's latest mobile title Dragalia Lost has grossed roughly $28 million worldwide during its first month on digital shelves, according to revenue estimates from analytics outfit Sensor Tower.

The multiplayer action RPG was launched in five countries, including the U.S. and Japan, on September 26, and has become Nintendo's second largest mobile launch in those two countries behind Fire Emblem Heroes.

Despite earning significantly less than Fire Emblem, (as shown on the graph below), Dragalia still managed to outperform its predecessor in terms of revenue per download, indicating it's much better at monetizing individual users.

The game was installed an estimated 1.3 million times across the U.S. and Japan, meaning it averaged roughly $18 in revenue per download. That's almost three times more than the $6 per download Fire Emblem pulled in during its first 30 days in those two regions.

What's more, about 67 percent of Dragalia's revenue heralded from Japan, where users spent around $25 per download on the title. Fire Emblem, by comparison, could only muster $5.80 per download on home soil.

You can find Sensor Tower's full analysis right here, and find out how Dragalia's first-month revenue stacks up against Nintendo's other mobile offerings by glancing at the graph below.