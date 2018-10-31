Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony licenses PSVR design to Lenovo following eerily similar VR headsets

Sony licenses PSVR design to Lenovo following eerily similar VR headsets

October 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Sony has agreed to license the design of the PlayStation VR headset to Lenovo for its VR headset, a move that, for Lenovo, likely serves to stave off copyright infringement accusations since its already-released Mirage Solo bears quite a resemblance to the PlayStation VR.

The PlayStation VR, which released in late 2016, notably has a unique way of keeping itself adhered to a player’s face. Rather than run a headband across the top of a player’s head, the headset features a padded partition that rests upon the wearer’s forehead and an adjustable band that circles the skull and can be tightened or loosened to adjust fit.

Lenovo’s Mirage Solo, a Google Daydream-powered standalone VR headset that shipped just this summer, features nearly the same design and silhouette of the PlayStation VR headset, a similarity that seemingly did not go unnoticed. 

Though the specific terms of the agreement weren’t shared in the press release announcing the licensing arrangement, the deal gives Lenovo a license to use “SIE’s patented PlayStation VR industrial design” for the Mirage Solo for a period of two years. 

“The industrial design for PSVR has been widely acclaimed, and that was the result of years of hard work by PlayStation engineers,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment’s chief legal officer Riley Russell in a statement. “This agreement with Lenovo is a testament to the quality of PS VR’s design, as well as SIE’s commitment to creating great virtual reality experiences and helping the VR industry expand.”

Lenovo's Mirage Solo (left) and Sony's PlayStation VR (right)

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[10.31.18]
3D Environment Artist
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[10.31.18]
Senior Real-time VFX Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.31.18]
Technical Artist For A New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.31.18]
Product Manager / Product Owner for Tribal Wars


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A look back at Halo 3's large-scale AI battles
Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 12 million copies
Blog: The three tenets of effective horror design
Fortnite downloaded onto 'nearly half' of all Switch consoles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image