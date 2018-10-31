Over 1,300 games from 500+ publishers have been released on the Switch's eShop

Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 31, 2018
October 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The Nintendo Switch, which recently crossed 22 million lifetime sales, has been out for a little over a year and a half now and has already seen over 1,300 games released for its digital download store.

This is according to a presentation from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa given to investors this week where he notes that the company is looking to expand both the number of games and number of publishers represented on the Switch in the future.

Those 1,300 games represent worldwide Nintendo eShop releases and titles released in multiple regions are only counted a single time. 

In the presentation, Furukawa also notes that over 500 companies have so far published titles for the Switch and says that Nintendo is working on reaching out to game developers to bring more individuals to the platform.

“We as a company are deepening our ties with the developer community and beginning new activities in each country focused on game titles that would be difficult to introduce through conventional media channels,” said Furukawa. “While widening the number of titles and genres from software publishers, we will work to create opportunities for our consumers to encounter new games.”

This backs up earlier commentary from Nintendo leadership that said the company would like to eventually see 20 to 30 new indie games released on the Nintendo eShop each week. 

Furukawa also says that digital game revenue has hit ¥39.1 billion (~$346.2 million) for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2019, while also noting that only 40 percent of digital game sales are for digital-only titles (or games that aren't also offered as physical game cartridges.)

