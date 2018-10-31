Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Child of Light and Talking Tom to be adapted for TV and film

October 31, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

It looks as though Child of Light and Talking Tom are the latest video games to be adapted for TV and film, respectively.

Video games being adapted for film and TV properties aren't a new concept, but it's always interesting to see which titles end up landing contracts with production studios.  

Stemming from Ubisoft's Women's Film and TV Fellowship for screenwriters, the company allowed writer Tasha Huo to base her project on its intellectual property, to which she picked Child of Light

According to Engadget, Huo worked with Ubisoft's film and TV development teams before earning script deals with Ubisoft Motion Pictures following her successful pitch.

A script for the pilot episode of Child of Light is currently in the works, with Huo hoping to capture the  character of the "playable fairytale with a strong female heroine," in a live-action format.

As for Talking Tom, Variety reports that the mobile app may be heading to theaters as developer Outfit7 reaches a deal with Assassin’s Creed film producer Jean-Julien Baronnet.

An animated Talking Tom web-series began airing in 2015, so this potential film adaptation seems like the next natural step for the developer. 

To help bring the movie to fruition, the developer teamed up with Baronnet, former CEO of both EuropaCorp and Ubisoft Motion Pictures. He also founded Marla Studios, a company that specializes in adapting video games to movies.

As of right now, there are no further details on when these adaptations will begin production.

