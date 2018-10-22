Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is hiring a Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Baltimore, Maryland​

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Server Software Engineer for its growing studio with over 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio’s own proprietary game engine. This individual will have the opportunity to design and implement new server solutions for current and future generation platforms.

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

Reports To

The Server Engineer will report to the Lead Server Engineer.

What will you do?

Design and implement gameplay-oriented distributed backend architectures in C++/Python.

Assist other engineers with latency-aware feature design and implementation.

Architect a new suite of network engine tools and support systems.

Work closely with both internal and external engineering groups to implement third-party tools and services.

What are we looking for?

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, math, physics, or engineering.

5+ years of AAA game development with shipped title(s).

Expert mastery of C++ and Python, including distributed and remote debugging techniques.

Demonstrable understanding of how software architecture choices impact the operational efficiency of computing hardware.

Extensive experience implementing scalable distributed services, including a deep knowledge of multithreaded programming.

What additional skills will help you stand out?

Professional experience working with Linux-based server deployments.

Proven ability to be a team player.

Knows the value of documentation and communication.

About Us

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Delivering legendary games since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO gaming industry with 4500+ employees and more than 20 offices globally. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming’s titles across all major gaming platforms, including the massively popular World of Tanks and World of Warships.

Working in our company means always having interesting challenges and gaining valuable experience while working with top-class experts.

Take your place among our passionate and experienced team and bring out the best in yourself at Wargaming!

