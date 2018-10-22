Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How devs can find the right branching narrative structure

October 31, 2018 | By Staff
October 31, 2018 | By Staff
For RPGs, choice, consequence and replayability are viewed as crucial aspects of the genre. How can developers provide players with a satisfying experience without tripling or quadrupling their workload?

In this 2016 GDC talk, academic Jay Taylor-Laird explains how to more effectively use a story map as a creative and analytical tool when making narrative games.

Taylor-Laired compares three common branching structures, discussing the positives and negatives from both story and production perspectives.

He explains why the repeating diamond narrative or parallel paths structure is most successful in providing a satisfying branching experience, without the headache of a traditional branching narrative.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

