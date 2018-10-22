Video: How devs can find the right branching narrative structure

For RPGs, choice, consequence and replayability are viewed as crucial aspects of the genre. How can developers provide players with a satisfying experience without tripling or quadrupling their workload?

In this 2016 GDC talk, academic Jay Taylor-Laird explains how to more effectively use a story map as a creative and analytical tool when making narrative games.

Taylor-Laired compares three common branching structures, discussing the positives and negatives from both story and production perspectives.

He explains why the repeating diamond narrative or parallel paths structure is most successful in providing a satisfying branching experience, without the headache of a traditional branching narrative.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

