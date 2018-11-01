Super Mario Party passes 1.5 million sales in under a month

Newsbrief: Super Mario Party has sold-though over 1.5 million copies since launching on October 5.

The news comes via Nintendo's latest financial briefing, where the company also revealed it's seen an increase in Joy-Con sell-though following the game's release.

Nintendo believes the party game, which is designed to bring players together in a local multiplayer setting, could drive hardware sales as we enter the holiday season, as people might get the urge to buy the title along with a Switch so they can get together and play.