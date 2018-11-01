Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Super Mario Party passes 1.5 million sales in under a month

Super Mario Party passes 1.5 million sales in under a month

November 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Super Mario Party has sold-though over 1.5 million copies since launching on October 5. 

The news comes via Nintendo's latest financial briefing, where the company also revealed it's seen an increase in Joy-Con sell-though following the game's release. 

Nintendo believes the party game, which is designed to bring players together in a local multiplayer setting, could drive hardware sales as we enter the holiday season, as people might get the urge to buy the title along with a Switch so they can get together and play.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.01.18]
Unity Developer for a New Mobile Game
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.01.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
Game Closure
Game Closure — Toyko, Japan
[10.31.18]
Systems Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[10.31.18]
Game Engineer (HTML5)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the stunningly dynamic pixel art of Graveyard Keeper
Mixer introduces new monetization for streamers
Super Mario Party passes 1.5 million sales in under a month
Blog: Why it's time to re-think A/B testing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image