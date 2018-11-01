Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

TI Media donates $1.3 million as apology for leaking internal Take-Two documents

TI Media donates $1.3 million as apology for leaking internal Take-Two documents

November 1, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 1, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

TI Media, the parent company of the online video game publication Trusted Reviews has donated over £1 million (roughly $1.3 million) to charities chosen by Take-Two Games as an apology for using a “confidential corporate document” obtained by the site as the source for an article.

Internal documents leaking out into the world and being picked up by the press isn’t something that’s especially rare nowadays, but legal action from the companies affected (or $1.3 million donation settlements) are less common.

In a statement received by Variety, Take-Two doubles down on its reaction to leaks like this one, noting that it “security seriously and will take legal action against people or publications who leak confidential information.” 

As part of the settlement, TI Media’s $1.3 million donation was split between three charities selected by Take-Two: the American Indian College Fund, the American Prairie Reserve, and the First Nations Development Institute.

“On February 6, 2018, we published an article that was sourced from a confidential corporate document. We should have known this information was confidential and should not have published it,” reads a letter on the Trusted Reviews website. “We unreservedly apologize to Take-Two Games and we have undertaken not to repeat such actions again. We have also agreed to donate over £1 million to charities chosen by Take-Two Games.”

The article in question offered up information about the single-player campaign of Rockstar Games’ recent release Red Dead Redemption 2 as well as details about the game’s yet-unreleased online mode. The text of that original story, however, has now been replaced by the apology letter above.

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.01.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.31.18]
Senior Graphics Software Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.31.18]
Server Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[10.31.18]
Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the stunningly dynamic pixel art of Graveyard Keeper
TI Media donates $1.3 million as apology for leaking internal Take-Two documents
Blog: A case for single-player matchmaking
Profits down at Sega despite upswing in packaged game sales


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image