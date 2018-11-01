Kartridge, Kongregate's game platform with generous rev share, launches in open beta

Kongregate has officially launched its digital game platform Kartirdge into an open beta. Much like other game platforms out there, Kartridge gives game developers another place to sell their PC and MacOS games but with an interesting spin.

As previously detailed, developers that opt to release a game on Kartirdge won’t have to split their game revenue with the platform owner for the first $10,000 in sales. It’s a notable departure from the typical split that usually sees platforms keep 30 percent of every sale, especially for an open platform that doesn't charge devs for submitting games to the store.

After that a game rakes in $100,000 on Kartridge, the revenue split does revert to that more traditional 70/30 model but Kongregate notes that developers that launch a Kartridge-exclusive title get an additional revenue split option after that first $10,000 that sees developers taking home 90 percent of a game’s revenue for the next $40,000 sales an exclusive game sees.

Additionally, Kongregate says that it created Kartridge to be an open platform meaning that, for better or worse, there are no fees and no approval process for uploading a game to the platform.

The open beta itself launches the downloadable game store with 250 games from 100 different developers, and developers curious about bringing their own games to the open platform can find more information on that whole process on the Kartridge dev portal.