November 1, 2018
November 1, 2018
November 1, 2018
Get a Job: Digital Extremes is seeking a Build/Integration Programmer

November 1, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Build/Integration Programmer, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Produce a great deal of builds daily for QA and public distribution; which includes builds review, tracking, diagnosis, delivery, and archiving
  • Design, develop and maintain build systems
  • Creation of distribution builds and end-user presentation (installers, console finishing protocols, etc.)
  • Design and implement tools and processes to support build automation and accurate delivery
  • Take an active interest in game quality, ensuring content is at the highest quality for each platform
  • Be communicative to production about status of builds, including changing priorities, product holds, engine stability, and estimation of delivery
  • Debug issues in builds before they are delivered, identifying potential problem areas, investigating bugs, and mining data sets
  • Surveying and notification of console development changes in support of the engineering team
  • Build review, tracking, diagnosis, integration, delivery, and archiving

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

  •  Knowledge and background in build management and distribution (Console experience preferred)
  • Able to demonstrate clear and concise written and verbal communication skills
  • Have proven strong organizational skills and task management skills
  • Have a passion for games and a solid understanding of game platforms and systems
  • Thrive under pressure, maintaining a steady pace to your work in the face of multiple deadlines

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

