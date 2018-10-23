Get a Job: Digital Extremes is seeking a Build/Integration Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Produce a great deal of builds daily for QA and public distribution; which includes builds review, tracking, diagnosis, delivery, and archiving

Design, develop and maintain build systems

Creation of distribution builds and end-user presentation (installers, console finishing protocols, etc.)

Design and implement tools and processes to support build automation and accurate delivery

Take an active interest in game quality, ensuring content is at the highest quality for each platform

Be communicative to production about status of builds, including changing priorities, product holds, engine stability, and estimation of delivery

Debug issues in builds before they are delivered, identifying potential problem areas, investigating bugs, and mining data sets

Surveying and notification of console development changes in support of the engineering team

Build review, tracking, diagnosis, integration, delivery, and archiving

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge and background in build management and distribution (Console experience preferred)

Able to demonstrate clear and concise written and verbal communication skills

Have proven strong organizational skills and task management skills

Have a passion for games and a solid understanding of game platforms and systems

Thrive under pressure, maintaining a steady pace to your work in the face of multiple deadlines

