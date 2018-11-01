Obituary: Amazon Digital Games biz dev boss Dan Winters passes at 55

Amazon Digital Games head of business development Dan Winters has passed away at the age of 55.

According to a report from VentureBeat, Winters, who has a long history in the games business at companies like Warner Brothers Interactive, Activision, and Electronic Arts, succumbed to the effects of cancer sometime this week.

On Twitter, many developers are remembering Winters as a positive presence in the game industry. Before entering the world of video games, Winters played professional baseball for the Oakland A's, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and California Angels (now the Los Angeles Angels).