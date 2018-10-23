Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Tom Francis dealt with scope change while making Heat Signature

November 1, 2018 | By Staff
November 1, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

Last year developer Tom Francis (the former PC Gamer editor-turned game developer) released Heat Signature, the long-awaited follow-up to his critically-acclaimed Gunpoint

However, Heat Signature took three times as long to make as Gunpoint, and Francis learned meaningful lessons about how to ensure his future projects wouldn't take as long.

At GDC 2018, Francis took the time to present a talk on his his experiences, sharing how other indie developers can avoid overscoping their game into oblivion. It's a great talk that many developers can learn from, and you can also watch it in its entirety (for free!) on the GDC YouTube channel. 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[10.31.18]
Senior Real-time VFX Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.31.18]
Product Manager / Product Owner for Tribal Wars
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.31.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.29.18]
Senior Engineer - Unreal Engine


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the stunningly dynamic pixel art of Graveyard Keeper
TI Media donates $1.3 million as apology for leaking internal Take-Two documents
Blog: A case for single-player matchmaking
Profits down at Sega despite upswing in packaged game sales


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image