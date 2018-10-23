Video: How Tom Francis dealt with scope change while making Heat Signature

Last year developer Tom Francis (the former PC Gamer editor-turned game developer) released Heat Signature, the long-awaited follow-up to his critically-acclaimed Gunpoint.

However, Heat Signature took three times as long to make as Gunpoint, and Francis learned meaningful lessons about how to ensure his future projects wouldn't take as long.

At GDC 2018, Francis took the time to present a talk on his his experiences, sharing how other indie developers can avoid overscoping their game into oblivion. It's a great talk that many developers can learn from, and you can also watch it in its entirety (for free!) on the GDC YouTube channel.

