Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hone your game tool-making skills at GDC 2019's Tools Tutorial Day!

Hone your game tool-making skills at GDC 2019's Tools Tutorial Day!

November 6, 2018 | By Staff
November 6, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, GDC

If you're a game dev tool aficionado, we've got great news: GDC 2019 will once again play host to the popular Tools Tutorial Day, one of many focused Bootcamps and Tutorials scheduled during the first two days of the March conference.

The Tools Tutorial debuted at GDC this year as a place to dive deep into the state-of-the-art techniques and processes for building tools that enable game development teams to ship awesome games.

Next year the Tools Tutorial Day will take place on Monday, March 18th (the first day of GDC 2019) and topics will range from usability and workflow to studio services and automated testing, and all the technology in between. 

GDC 2019 organizers are still accepting pitches for talks that would be a good fit for the Tools Tutorial Day, so if you have one make sure to submit your proposal via this form by tomorrow (Wednesday), November 7th!

When you attend the Tools Tutorial talks, you'll get to hear (from a front-row seat, if you're quick) to experts from studios large and small talk about their experiences shipping the tools that have gone on to build some of the biggest and most interesting games on the market.

Further details on the talks taking place during the Tools Tutorial Day will be announced in the months ahead, so make sure to bookmark the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Lead Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[11.05.18]
Senior Game Developer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[11.02.18]
Senior Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How bad crediting hurts the game industry and muddles history
Game Programming Deep Dive: 3 scenarios for movement prediction
Horror survival game The Forest has sold over 5.3 million copies
A look back at the top-selling games of the '90s


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image