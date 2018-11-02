Hone your game tool-making skills at GDC 2019's Tools Tutorial Day!

If you're a game dev tool aficionado, we've got great news: GDC 2019 will once again play host to the popular Tools Tutorial Day, one of many focused Bootcamps and Tutorials scheduled during the first two days of the March conference.

The Tools Tutorial debuted at GDC this year as a place to dive deep into the state-of-the-art techniques and processes for building tools that enable game development teams to ship awesome games.

Next year the Tools Tutorial Day will take place on Monday, March 18th (the first day of GDC 2019) and topics will range from usability and workflow to studio services and automated testing, and all the technology in between.

GDC 2019 organizers are still accepting pitches for talks that would be a good fit for the Tools Tutorial Day, so if you have one make sure to submit your proposal via this form by tomorrow (Wednesday), November 7th!

When you attend the Tools Tutorial talks, you'll get to hear (from a front-row seat, if you're quick) to experts from studios large and small talk about their experiences shipping the tools that have gone on to build some of the biggest and most interesting games on the market.

Further details on the talks taking place during the Tools Tutorial Day will be announced in the months ahead, so make sure to bookmark the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



