Blizzard's long-awaited World of Warcraft Classic releases next summer

Newsbrief: Blizzard has announced that its previously announced World of Warcraft Classic will officially go online next summer.

The revamped MMORPG World of Warcraft captures a version of the game as it was 14 years ago before various updates and expansions changed the landscape and certain features of the massive online fantasy world.

A throwback version of World of Warcraft has been something wanted by players of the long-running MMORPG for a while now. Fans have unofficially tried to set something up on their own through standalone projects created by reverse engineering Blizzard code like Nostalrius, which was met with a legal threat from Blizzard, and it’s follow-up Elysium.

Blizzard’s own take on a vanilla World of Warcraft server is now set to go live during the summer of 2019, though folks that are attending Blizzcon either in-person or through the event’s digital ticket can explore an hour-long demo of Classic this weekend.