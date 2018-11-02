Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Visual tweaks hit Rainbow Six Siege ahead of release in Asian countries

Visual tweaks hit Rainbow Six Siege ahead of release in Asian countries

November 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Like many developers that aim to bring a game to countries like China, Ubisoft plans to change some visual elements changed before Rainbow Six Siege can see an official release in the country.

But for Rainbow Six Siege, those changes won’t be confined to only that region's version of the game. Instead, as Ubisoft details in a blog post on the game’s website, icons and environmental elements featuring gambling, blood, and sexual content will be removed from all versions of the game as the developer readies Rainbow Six Siege for release in "expansion into Asian territories."

The company explains that maintaining a single version of the game rather than two parallel versions eases strain on the development team and ultimately prevents it from having to do the same work twice to address issues in both versions.

The changes themselves are minor and don’t affect the gameplay, the company notes. Ubisoft has side-by-side pictures of what it is changing on the full post, for example, and most of the decisions boil down to things like removing a line of slot machines from a room or cleaning up a splatter of blood that previously adorned an in-game wall. Changes to some of the icons in the game, pictured below, are likely to be the most noticeable.

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.01.18]
Senior Narrative Writer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.01.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.01.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.01.18]
Infrastructure Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the colorful music wheel of Wandersong
Inside the stunningly dynamic pixel art of Graveyard Keeper
TI Media donates $1.3 million as apology for leaking internal Take-Two documents
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Monster Squad, Game Closure, and more are hiring now!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image