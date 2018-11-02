Blizzard announces its first mobile Diablo game

Blizzard announced a new action-role playing Diablo game is coming to iOS and Android devices, titled Diablo: Immortal.

Revealed during BlizzCon earlier today, Diablo: Immortal is the first game Blizzard has developed specifically for mobile platforms.

Described as a "full-fledged action RPG you can play everywhere with everyone," It's currently being developed in collaboration with NetEase.

Diablo III originally launched for PC back in 2012 before making its console debut a year later on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The game moved to the newest generation of consoles with a PS4 and Xbox one release a year later, and most recently launched on the Nintendo Switch.

