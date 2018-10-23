Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Experimental approaches to improving peer feedback in games

November 2, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Carnegie Mellon University's Jessica Hammer and Broken Rules' Martin Pichlmair share two experimental approaches for improving peer feedback on game projects both big and small.

The duo presents best practices, common challenges, and successful formats around providing critique, discussing how to select and implement the appropriate critique methods. 

While originating from education, the techniques presented by Hammer and Pichlmair are applicable to a wide range of design areas, especially in game development. 

It's an insightful talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

