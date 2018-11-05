Tencent will use police databases to restrict playtime in China

Tech giant Tencent intends to start verifying the identifies of its players so it can more effectively restrict the playtime of youths in China.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the company will use a new verification system to check player's identities and ages against police databases, making it increasingly difficult for young players to overindulge in their favorite mobile games.

The system will be introduced in 10 titles this year, and is expected to be implemented across Tencent's entire roster by 2019.

This isn't the first time the company has attempted to impose restrictions on players, particularly those on the young side.

Earlier this year, Tencent tried to limit Honor of Kings players below the age of 12 to one hour of play per day, while those aged between 12 and 18 were given two hours of playtime.

Underage players quickly found a workaround, however, with youngsters across China buying fake IDs and creating fake online personas specifically so they could spend more time in-game.

It was a curious turn of events, and it'll be interesting to see whether Tencent's new system proves more robust than the last.