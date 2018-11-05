Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Horror survival game The Forest has sold over 5.3 million copies

November 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Endnight Games’ survival game The Forest has sold over 5.3 million copies in four years, a milestone that comes just ahead of the game’s PlayStation 4 release this week.

The Forest first released on PC through Steam’s Early Access program back in 2014. The game emerged from Early Access with its official 1.0 version back in April 2018, and soon after received a VR mode that made the entirety of the game playable in virtual reality. 

In a press release, Endnight Games also notes the $19.99 horror survival title was created on an initial budget of $125,000.

