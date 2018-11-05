Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Blizzard's Hearthstone reaches 100 million registered players

November 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Blizzard Entertainment's Hearthstone has reached 100 million registered players just over five years after launch. 

To celebrate the milestone, Blizzard is presenting players with free card packs and an in-game event which will run from November 7 at 10:00 am PST through November 11.

As explained in a blog post, players who log in during the event will receive six free "The Boomsday Project" card packs with the chance to earn up to 500 gold.

Players will also receive the "Celebrate the Players" quest which rewards 100 gold when players engage a friendly challenge.

This celebratory quest is repeatable up to five times, but its worth noting that players must complete the introductory quests “First Blood” and “The Duelist” to unlock these daily quests.

