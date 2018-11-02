Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Wevr is hiring a Shader Engineer

November 5, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Shader Engineer, Wevr

Location: Venice, California

Venice, California-based Wevr is now hiring UE4 artists, engineers, and animators for an unannounced high profile VR project, based on one of the biggest entertainment IPs of all time! If you have gaming/interactive media experience and are looking to join an ace team that is working on an ambitious, high-visibility and potentially career-defining project, we’d like to hear from you.

What we’re looking for

  • 3-5 years of Unreal Engine experience
  • Proficient in writing shaders to develop a range of hyper-real looks
  • Experience in rendering, lighting and frame rate optimization
  • VR experience a plus
  • Los Angeles based, preferred not required
  • Contractor position with potential to be permanent hire

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

