Square Enix picks up 20% stake in Battalion 1944 dev Bulkhead Interactive

Newsbrief: Square Enix has acquired a 20 percent stake in Bulkhead Interactive, building on an earlier publishing relationship between the two companies.

Neither party specified how much that 20 percent purchase set Square Enix back. Instead, a press release on the investment notes that the deal puts Bulkhead Interactive on track to create a new IP for Square Enix.

Square Enix and Bulkhead have teamed up for past projects, including the ongoing Early Access development of Battalion 1944 through Square Enix's indie-focused Collective label. The developer’s 2016 release The Turing Test was published by Square Enix Collective as well.