Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Just Dance 2019 under fire for advertising paid subscription in 'Kids Mode'

Just Dance 2019 under fire for advertising paid subscription in 'Kids Mode'

November 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

An online complaint from a parent has prompted Ubisoft to apologize for how it advertises songs locked behind a paid subscription in Just Dance 2019 when the game is in the simplified Kids Mode, a mode that Ubisoft totes as a “safe space for kids to have fun and enjoy dancing.”

The complaint stems from a Reddit post from the parent of a six-year-old who pointed out that the game still lists songs that are only available with a paid Just Dance Unlimited subscription while running in Kids Mode and, when one of those songs is selected, prompts the player to subscribe for access.

In a statement received by Eurogamer, a Ubisoft representative says that it is “currently working hard on solving this issue” and chalks the error itself up to confusing labeling. However, this seems to be an issue present in only some versions of the game, including the North American version. The UK release of Just Dance 2019, as noted by Eurogamer, only shows players in Kids Mode songs that are owned and accessible, likely due to stricter regulations about how video games can advertise in-game purchases to children. 

"We realized that the labeling of the content in-game and more especially the difference between what's included on the cartridge/disc and what's available in the Just Dance Unlimited streaming service in the Just Dance Kids mode could be confusing for our players. We never intended to create an uncomfortable situation for parents," reads the statement. "Just Dance is a game that's meant to be accessible for everyone, and it's really important for us to provide a protective and safe environment for all of our players, including families. We are currently working hard on solving this issue as soon as possible."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[11.06.18]
Senior Environment Technical Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Lead Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How bad crediting hurts the game industry and muddles history
Game Programming Deep Dive: 3 scenarios for movement prediction
Horror survival game The Forest has sold over 5.3 million copies
A look back at the top-selling games of the '90s


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image