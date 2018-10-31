Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Look forward to a Command & Conquer Classic Game Postmortem at GDC 2019!

Look forward to a Command & Conquer Classic Game Postmortem at GDC 2019!

November 7, 2018 | By Staff
November 7, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers are excited to confirm that a veteran of the game industry will be at GDC next March to deliver a can't-miss postmortem of a project that paved the way for a real-time strategy game renaissance.

Louis Castle​, a game industry veteran known best for co-founding (with fellow luminary Brett Sperry) the trailblazing Westwood Studios, will be coming to GDC 2019 to deliver a Classic Game Postmortem on the landmark real-time strategy game Command & Conquer!

It promises to be a fascinating hour-long deep dive into the conception, development, and design of Command & Conquer, a game that inspired a generation of game designers and helped popularize the real-time strategy game genre. 

As Westwood’s co-founder, Castle was involved from the start, and at GDC 2019 in March he’ll take the stage to share his experience and the lessons he took from it. He’ll also share insights and anecdotes from key 'Command & Conquer' team members, so this is something you won’t want to miss!

As always, this Classic Game Postmortem will be an hour-long session, so we figured you might appreciate the heads-up so you can keep this exciting talk on your radar! 

In the months ahead, conference officials look forward to announcing many more GDC 2019 sessions spanning a diverse array of game industry issues.

For more information on this session and others, make sure to check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

