Look forward to a Command & Conquer Classic Game Postmortem at GDC 2019!

Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers are excited to confirm that a veteran of the game industry will be at GDC next March to deliver a can't-miss postmortem of a project that paved the way for a real-time strategy game renaissance.

Louis Castle​, a game industry veteran known best for co-founding (with fellow luminary Brett Sperry) the trailblazing Westwood Studios, will be coming to GDC 2019 to deliver a Classic Game Postmortem on the landmark real-time strategy game Command & Conquer!

It promises to be a fascinating hour-long deep dive into the conception, development, and design of Command & Conquer, a game that inspired a generation of game designers and helped popularize the real-time strategy game genre.

As Westwood’s co-founder, Castle was involved from the start, and at GDC 2019 in March he’ll take the stage to share his experience and the lessons he took from it. He’ll also share insights and anecdotes from key 'Command & Conquer' team members, so this is something you won’t want to miss!

As always, this Classic Game Postmortem will be an hour-long session, so we figured you might appreciate the heads-up so you can keep this exciting talk on your radar!

