Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Boss battle design fundamentals

November 6, 2018 | By Staff
November 6, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

The boss battle is an awe-inspiring gameplay culmination that evaluates and breaks acquired skills, reveals more of the story, and serves as a major, memorable test of strength for the player.

In this GDC 2018 session, Untame's (known for the puzzle-platformer Mushroom 11) Itay Keren discusses the various aspects that make a well-designed, effective and memorable boss battle.

Through providing a retrospective of classic to modern game moments, Keren discusses the design fundamentals of boss battles while evoking memories of players' favorite video game encounters.

It's an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[11.05.18]
Character Artist
Phosphor Games Studio
Phosphor Games Studio — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.05.18]
Junior System Designer
Autodesk
Autodesk — Los Angeles, California, United States
[11.05.18]
Media &amp; Entertainment Customer Success Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How bad crediting hurts the game industry and muddles history
Payday 2 is responsible for 62% of Starbreeze's Q3 sales
Blog: AI detecting player from vision using camera and shaders
Just Dance 2019 under fire for advertising paid subscription in 'Kids Mode'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image