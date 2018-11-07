Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sales and profits down at Square Enix as console titles falter

Sales and profits down at Square Enix as console titles falter

November 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sales and profits are down at Final Fantasy maker Square Enix, which just released its financials for the six months ended September 30, 3018. 

Consolidated net sales fell by 15 percent to 112.2 billion yen ($990.2 million), while profits decreased by 50.7 percent to 8.6 billion yen ($75.9 million) -- though that's partly because the firm booked an extraordinary loss of 3.7 billion yen ($32.7 million) after restructuring fledgling game studio, Luminous Productions

It's a similar story in Square's Digital Entertainment division, which houses its video game operations, with six-month sales dipping by 18.9 percent year-on-year to 82.8 billion yen ($730.7 million), and operating profits falling by 50.9 percent to 13.5 billion yen ($119.1 million). 

The company blamed that decline on a drop-off in licensing income, along with the poor performance of smart device and PC browser catalog titles that launched during the previous fiscal year. 

As the graph below shows, Square also witnessed a decline in HD game sales and revenue, despite the arrival of titles like Octopath Traveler and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Meanwhile, in the area of massively multiplayer online role-playing games, net sales and operating profits decreased compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Looking ahead, Square is sticking to its current financial forecasts, and expects to see net sales of 270 billion yen ($2.4 billion) and profits of 21 billion yen ($185.3 million) by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2019. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[11.07.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Zapdot
Zapdot — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.06.18]
Software Engineer
Zapdot
Zapdot — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[11.06.18]
Senior Software Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[11.06.18]
Senior World Builder


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A ridiculously in-depth look at the email marketing of Boyfriend Dungeon
How bad crediting hurts the game industry and muddles history
Payday 2 is responsible for 62% of Starbreeze's Q3 sales
Blog: AI detecting player from vision using camera and shaders


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image