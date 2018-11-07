Square Enix wants new studio Luminous to focus solely on triple-A

Square Enix has refocused Luminous Productions just eight months after opening the fledgling game studio.

Based in Tokyo, Luminous flung open its doors back in March with the initial aim of creating new triple-A titles and properties, alongside other "innovative game and entertainment content."

After reviewing the studio's business strategy, however, Square has decided its development efforts would be better focused solely on "large-scale, high-quality triple-A game titles," suggesting there's no longer any room for those more innovative experiences.

It's a change in direction that's had an immediate financial impact, with Square booking an extraordinary loss of 3.7 billion yen ($32.7 million) as a result. Those interested can check out the company's latest financial report right here.