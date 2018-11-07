Nintendo to remove offensive Native American designs from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo says it will be removing Native American character designs from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after receiving overwhelmingly negative feedback from players around the depictions.

This isn't the first case of insensitive content being removed from a video game, with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp. discarding an offensive in-game mask back in July after players deemed the design to be tasteless.

Noticed first by ResetEra users, the design was spotted during the Nintendo Direct live stream held last week, where one of Mr. Game & Watch's attacks referenced an offensive depiction of Native Americans.

The move, titled Fire Attack, references a 1982 cowboy game where players defend a wooden fort from Native Americans wielding burning torches and feathers in their hair. The same design was also seen in a separate Spirit character featured in the game as well.

As Eurogamer points out, Fire Attack was previously edited by Nintendo when Game & Watch Gallery 4 was re-released on Game Boy, with the company removing the feather from the Native American characters' hair.

It looks as though Nintendo will do the same with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"Nintendo has been planning to distribute an update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that removes the feather from the silhouette of Mr. Game & Watch," a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer.

"The original game on which this depiction of the character is based was released more than three decades ago and does not represent our company values today."

"We sincerely apologize that this change was not noticed in our marketing material and are continuing our work to make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate an experience that is both welcoming and fun for everyone."