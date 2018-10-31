Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Streamlabs launches app store with $1M developer fund

Streamlabs launches app store with $1M developer fund

November 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Streamlabs, the company behind the live streaming toolkit of the same name, has announced the launch of its native app store, featuring a growing collection of apps built entirely within Streamlabs OBS (SLOBS).

As detailed in a blog post, users will have access to apps designed to help live streamers grow their channel, with Streamlabs offering everyone who visits the store $15 to check out the store to see what developers have created so far. 

Streamlabs totes itself as a broadcasting utility similar to OBS or Xsplit, but with a number of engagement-friendly features made to help streamers better connect with their chat and communities. Today's addition of an app store powered by external devs seeks to further bolster those community-focused offerings.

"The launch of this app store will make Streamlabs OBS deeply customizable to the needs of every streamer,” said Ali Moiz, CEO of Streamlabs.

“It’s hugely important to us that this is sustainable for our partners, as well. To make sure they thrive we'll be splitting the revenue 70/30, with 70% going to the developers."

This opens up the opportunity for developers to have access to every streamer who uses Streamlabs OBS, which could provide an alternative platform to build a sustainable business from.

Devs will also have Streamlabs resources at hand, including an SDK (software development kit) that will supports their app. However, its worth noting that the store is being kept invite-only for "an indefinite future." 

In addition, Streamlabs is investing $1,000,000 in a developer fund geared toward helping devs grow their business. The funds will reportedly be used to grow adoption for the app store and support developers who are early in their product lifecycle.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[11.08.18]
3D Environment Artist
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[11.08.18]
3D Environment Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.08.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.08.18]
Senior UI/UX Designer for Warlords


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Using fear to build an immersive soundscape in Shadow of the Tomb Raider
A ridiculously in-depth look at the email marketing of Boyfriend Dungeon
Ex-EA design chief Patrick Söderlund unveils Embark Studios
Blog: Cultural concepts as principles of design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image