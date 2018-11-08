Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Final Fantasy XV game director Hajime Tabata departs Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV game director Hajime Tabata departs Square Enix

November 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Final Fantasy XV game director Hajime Tabata has left Square Enix to start his own business. 

Tabata detailed his own departure during a livestream that was initially billed as a "Special Program" concerning the future of Final Fantasy XV.

Unfortunately for fans of the game, the stream didn't feature much in the way of good news, with Square also canceling the majority of Final Fantasy XV's upcoming DLC. 

It's an unexpected turn of events made all the more surprising by the fact Tabata was only recently tasked with leading Square Enix's new Japanese studio, Luminous Productions.

Luminous was established back in March with the aim of developing blockbuster titles alongside "innovative games and entertainment," but has since refocused its efforts solely on triple-A development.

Tabata has wished his former colleagues at Square and Luminous all the best, and says he's now looking forward to his next challenge. 

"In regards to my next endeavors and near future, I have a project that I truly wish to solidify as my next challenge after Final Fantasy XV. For that reason, I have decided to leave my current position and start my own business in order to achieve my goal," he explained.

"I felt that it was time for me to hand over the torch to the next generation group of talented and trustworthy colleagues and believe that they will create something amazing."

