Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ex-EA design chief Patrick Söderlund unveils Embark Studios

Ex-EA design chief Patrick Söderlund unveils Embark Studios

November 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

EA’s former chief design officer and DICE founder Patrick Söderlund has announced Embark Studios, a new development house that has, according to a press release, set its sights on using emerging tech to create “new types of interactive entertainment and simulated virtual online worlds.”

The Stockholm-based studio already has captured the attention of MapleStory creator Nexon, so much so that the online game-focused company has signed on both as “the sole strategic equity investor” in Embark and as the publisher for the dev’s future games.

“I believe games are on the cusp of changing radically, thanks to new technologies,” said Patrick Söderlund in a press release. “Connected players, big data, speech recognition, cloud computing, advanced AI and more will open up new play, enabling developers to build a wider range of experiences, and for players to create and contribute. Embark is a group of veteran creators eager to move beyond current play experiences into the future.”

Söderlund himself takes on the role of CEO at the newly founded studio and will join Nexon’s Board of Directors in March. 

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.08.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.07.18]
Senior Graphics Software Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.07.18]
Server Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.07.18]
Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Using fear to build an immersive soundscape in Shadow of the Tomb Raider
A ridiculously in-depth look at the email marketing of Boyfriend Dungeon
Don't Miss: The challenges BioWare faced designing Mass Effect 3
Three Square Enix mobile games blocked in Belgium over loot box use


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image