Chat with Obra Dinn dev Lucas Pope on the GDC Twitch channel at 9PM ET

November 8, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Gamasutra readers! For over a year now you have likely enjoyed our chats with various game developers that we've been doing over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. Today, we're letting you know that these chats will now be continuing over on the GDC Twitch channel, starting with our conversation today with Lucas Pope, developer of Return of the Obra Dinn. 

Since our time zone and Pope's are literally on different continents, we're going to be going live with him and Return of the Obra Dinn starting at 9PM ET (6PM PT). 

If you've got questions about the making of this magnificent murder mystery, be sure to drop by our channel and ask questions! And for all developer interviews going forward, make sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel, and stay tuned for Gamasutra for excerpts from these interviews in the near future. 

