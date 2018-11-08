Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Tencent dials back game marketing budget to weather China’s game freeze

Report: Tencent dials back game marketing budget to weather China’s game freeze

November 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
November 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

With no information as to when China’s months-long freeze on issuing new game licenses will end, Tencent is reportedly shifting its budget to weather the halt. 

According to an internal document picked up by Bloomberg, Tencent has asked its marketing execs to “endure the hard times together” by keeping a tight grip on marketing spend. 

Tencent is asking, per the memo, for projects to return their unspent marketing cash to the larger company’s coffers if those games weren’t able to grab a license from the Chinese government ahead of the freeze. Tencent declined the publication’s request for comment on the memo.

The freeze has been ongoing for most of 2018 and follows the restructuring of the internal government office that usually handles issuing licenses for games to release in China. Up until just recently, game makers could obtain a provisional “green channel” approval that allowed titles to launch and monetize for a period of one month, but that program was quietly shuttered just a few weeks ago. 

While some analysts say that the end of the freeze is in sight, Tencent and other companies that expected revenue from China’s massive game market are still feeling the effects of the halt. In addition to this marketing shift, the company previously underwent a restructuring effort aimed at increasing its focus on corporate clients, its first major restructure in 6 years.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[11.08.18]
3D Environment Artist
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[11.08.18]
3D Environment Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.08.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[11.08.18]
Senior UI/UX Designer for Warlords


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Using fear to build an immersive soundscape in Shadow of the Tomb Raider
A ridiculously in-depth look at the email marketing of Boyfriend Dungeon
Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer
Opinion: Return of the Obra Dinn is a work of art


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image