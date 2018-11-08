Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Fortnite hits 8.3M concurrent players

November 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic Games' Fortnite has reached 8.3 million concurrent players worldwide after finally making its debut in South Korea earlier this week. 

Because Internet cafes still play a large role in Asian countries, VG247 reports that players were encouraged to play Fortnite at PC bang cafes to complete special challenges, which were created in order to launch the Battle Royale mode in South Korea.

After Fortnite's Battle Royale mode launched in South Korea this week, Epic Games Korea CEO Sung Chul Park stated in an interview that the game now has 8.3 million concurrent players worldwide. A spokesperson from Epic confirmed the numbers to VG247 as well.

This milestone comes nine months after the game hit 3.4 million concurrent players after the popular Battle Royale mode was introduced a little over a year ago, and the rise in numbers had contributed to major server issues.

