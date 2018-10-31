Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer

Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer

November 8, 2018 | By Staff
November 8, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior UI Engineer, Wargaming

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer for its growing studio with over 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio's own proprietary game engine.  This individual will have the opportunity to design and implement new user interface solutions for current and future generation platforms.   

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

Reports To

The Senior UI Engineer will report to the Technical Director.

What will you do?

  • Design and implement new UI tools and processes.
  • Work closely with the UX team to ensure the best possible end-user experience.
  • Liaise with designers, producers, and artists to implement new UI features.

What are we looking for?

  • BS in computer science, computer engineering or another relevant field.
  • 5+ years of AAA game development with shipped title(s).
  • High degree of proficiency writing rich client code with C++ and ActionScript 3.
  • Excellent knowledge of UI architectural patterns.
  • Ability to write clear, clean, readable, portable, reliable, and manageable code.

What additional skills will help you stand out?

  • Previous experience developing console games
  • Experience with Scaleform and Flash Professional
  • Prior localization experience
  • Knowledge of STL

About Us

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Delivering legendary games since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO gaming industry with 4500+ employees and more than 20 offices globally. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming’s titles across all major gaming platforms, including the massively popular World of Tanks and World of Warships. 

  Working in our company means always having interesting challenges and gaining valuable experience while working with top-class experts. Take your place among our passionate and experienced team and bring out the best in yourself at Wargaming!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.08.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[11.08.18]
Senior Backend Engineer (f/m)
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.07.18]
Senior UI Engineer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[11.07.18]
Senior Graphics Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Using fear to build an immersive soundscape in Shadow of the Tomb Raider
A ridiculously in-depth look at the email marketing of Boyfriend Dungeon
Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer
Opinion: Return of the Obra Dinn is a work of art


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image