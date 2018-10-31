Get a job: Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Senior UI Engineer for its growing studio with over 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio's own proprietary game engine. This individual will have the opportunity to design and implement new user interface solutions for current and future generation platforms.

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

Reports To

The Senior UI Engineer will report to the Technical Director.

What will you do?

Design and implement new UI tools and processes.

Work closely with the UX team to ensure the best possible end-user experience.

Liaise with designers, producers, and artists to implement new UI features.

What are we looking for?

BS in computer science, computer engineering or another relevant field.

5+ years of AAA game development with shipped title(s).

High degree of proficiency writing rich client code with C++ and ActionScript 3.

Excellent knowledge of UI architectural patterns.

Ability to write clear, clean, readable, portable, reliable, and manageable code.

What additional skills will help you stand out?

Previous experience developing console games

Experience with Scaleform and Flash Professional

Prior localization experience

Knowledge of STL

About Us

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Delivering legendary games since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO gaming industry with 4500+ employees and more than 20 offices globally. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming’s titles across all major gaming platforms, including the massively popular World of Tanks and World of Warships.

Working in our company means always having interesting challenges and gaining valuable experience while working with top-class experts. Take your place among our passionate and experienced team and bring out the best in yourself at Wargaming!

