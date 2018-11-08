Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
Game extension platform Overwolf nabs $16M in funding

November 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Overwolf, an open platform designed to help developers create extensions for video games, has raised $16 million for its applications and services in a funding round led by Intel Capital.

The company provides a platform for devs to create apps and extensions for PC and mobile games ranging from real-time coaching services, analytics solutions, and video recording tools.

It looks as though Overwolf intends on using the funds to invest in creating new tools for its developers and supporting the growing community around its platform. 

As reported by VentureBeat, the deal follows an agreement made back in August where the Israel-based company and Intel would create a $7 million fund to invest in creating apps and mods for video game players. 

“This round of funding marks a new chapter in Overwolf’s journey, and these resources will enable us to do more for our community of developers and partners than ever before,” Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand said in a statement.

“Through our close collaboration with Intel, which shares our passion for building open and neutral ecosystems, we’re bringing our developer partners features that will help their business grow.”

