Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision Blizzard's revenues falter after Destiny 2 DLC 'underperformed'

Activision Blizzard's revenues falter after Destiny 2 DLC 'underperformed'

November 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
November 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard today released its financials for its third quarter ended September 30, stating that its results were better than predicted despite showing a decrease in total revenue and overall player engagement. 

The company's total revenues decreased roughly 7 percent to $1.51 billion, while net income was up 38 percent year-over-year to $260 million. It's a bit of a slowdown for the company, which has reported robust earnings for the past two quarters.

The decline in total revenues can be attributed in part to Destiny 2: Forsaken​, which debuted in early September. The company's revenues from console games and services dropped 34 percent year-over-year to $347 million, with the company adding that the recently-released Destiny 2 expansion isn't performing as well as anticipated. 

Activision Blizzard's mobile revenue was also down 11 percent to $523 million, but balanced out partially by a 21 percent boost in PC revenues to $482 million.

The growth in Blizzard's PC game earnings is driven largely by the launch of World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth back in August, which sold 3.4 million copies during its first day on shelves -- a record for the franchise, the company noted. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.08.18]
Studio Production Director
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[11.08.18]
Senior Narrative Writer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[11.08.18]
3D Environment Artist
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[11.08.18]
3D Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Using fear to build an immersive soundscape in Shadow of the Tomb Raider
A ridiculously in-depth look at the email marketing of Boyfriend Dungeon
Video: AI and animation in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Activision Blizzard's revenues falter after Destiny 2 DLC 'underperformed'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image