November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
November 8, 2018
Video: AI and animation in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

November 8, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2011 session, Ubisoft's Nicolas Barbeau and Aleissia Laidacker discuss the AI and animation powering the virtual population of Rome in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

The duo go over the concept of crowds, defined as the NPCs which help to make the world of Assassin's Creed feel like a living and breathing environment.

They also explain the difficulties encountered when creating an evolving and changing crowds, like the challenges that popped up in production pipelines and animations.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

