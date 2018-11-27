Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
November 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
November 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
November 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Wargaming acquires UK studio Edge Case Games

Wargaming acquires UK studio Edge Case Games

November 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
November 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

World of Tanks creator Wargaming has acquired Guildford-based developer Edge Case Games for an undisclosed fee. 

For those who aren't familiar with the name, Edge Case was founded back in 2014, and is best known as the creator of Strike Suit Zero and free-to-play multiplayer space shooter Fractured Space

The deal will see all 32 members of the Edge Case team move into Wargaming's new office (also in Guildford), with the two studios joining forces to work on unannounced MMO. 

It also means Fractured Space, which was only recently pronounced dead, will now continue to be supported moving forward -- though it's unclear if that means previously canceled DLC is now back on the cards.

Wargaming hopes the purchase will strengthen its position in the UK, while also bolstering its Guildford office with a team that's well-versed in the art of free-to-play and Unreal Engine development.

Related Jobs

Game Changer
Game Changer — Remote Work From Anywhere, Kansas, United States
[11.27.18]
Mobile Game Programmer
Weta Workshop/Magic Leap
Weta Workshop/Magic Leap — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Lead Animator
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[11.26.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Weta Digital
Weta Digital — Wellington, New Zealand
[11.26.18]
Environment Modeller


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The road to a German release of Attentat 1942, a game scrutinizing Nazi occupation
Blog: Building a community through Twitch
Wargaming acquires UK studio Edge Case Games
For Lucas Pope, Return of the Obra Dinn was a bunch of appealing design problems


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image