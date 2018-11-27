Wargaming acquires UK studio Edge Case Games

World of Tanks creator Wargaming has acquired Guildford-based developer Edge Case Games for an undisclosed fee.

For those who aren't familiar with the name, Edge Case was founded back in 2014, and is best known as the creator of Strike Suit Zero and free-to-play multiplayer space shooter Fractured Space.

The deal will see all 32 members of the Edge Case team move into Wargaming's new office (also in Guildford), with the two studios joining forces to work on unannounced MMO.

It also means Fractured Space, which was only recently pronounced dead, will now continue to be supported moving forward -- though it's unclear if that means previously canceled DLC is now back on the cards.

Wargaming hopes the purchase will strengthen its position in the UK, while also bolstering its Guildford office with a team that's well-versed in the art of free-to-play and Unreal Engine development.