November 9, 2018
November 9, 2018
November 9, 2018
German government to establish $57 million games fund

November 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The German government will establish a €50 million ($56.7 million) games fund to help drive the country's creative industry.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the fund was announced as part of the 2019 budget, and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. 

Felix Falk, managing director of the German Games Industry Association, branded the move a "historic step for Germany as a location for games," and believes it could help the country catch-up with other notable development hubs like Canada, France, and UK. 

Indeed, it's another big-step forward for the German games industry, which recently lifted its ban on video games featuring "unconstitutional" symbols and themes, including Nazi imagery. 

Commenting on that decision back in August, Falk was again full of praise, and said it would finally allow games to "play an equal role in social discourse" in Germany.

