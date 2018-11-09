Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
HTC targeting businesses as Vive Focus headset launches worldwide

November 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
HTC's standalone Vive Focus virtual reality headset, which initially launched in China, has now been rolled out worldwide. 

The company first announced it'd be bringing the $599 headset to the global market at GDC back in March, though it didn't specify when the device would actually hit shelves. 

HTC is aiming the Focus at business over consumers, and in a press release claimed the headset is ideal for companies seeking a "truly mobile VR experience."

As part of that shifting focus, the firm has unveiled a new app called Vive Sync, which lets employees from different offices link-up and collaborate in virtual reality. 

It's an interesting tactic given the relatively slow-burning nature of the consumer VR market, which has still failed to truly take flight, and it'll be interesting to see how it plays out in the long-term.

